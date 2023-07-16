Al-Maliki warns Sadrists of "enemy schemes"

Shafaq News / Nouri al-Maliki, the leader of the State of Law Coalition, issued a warning to the Sadr Movement on Sunday, cautioning them against "the schemes of enemies and attempts to confuse matters," following a series of "attacks" targeting the Islamic Dawa Party headquarters in central and southern Iraq.

In a statement, al-Maliki responded to "allegations of defamation" against al-Sadr and the "attacks" on the Islamic Dawa Party's offices the previous day. He expressed surprise at hearing accusations from some members of the Sadr Movement, particularly certain leaders, accusing the Islamic Dawa Party and the State of Law Coalition of defaming Muqtada al-Sadr, despite the party's explicit condemnation and rejection of any actions that disrespect the martyrs, including the two al-Sadrs and all revered religious figures.

Al-Maliki further remarked, "We must raise some questions and ask: Who stood by and supported the movement of the martyr al-Sadr, both inside and outside Iraq? Who supported the brothers in the Sadr Movement after the martyrdom of al-Sadr in Syria and Iran?"

The leader of the State of Law Coalition pointed out that "accusing the Islamic Dawa Party and its preachers of defaming the martyr al-Sadr, along with the subsequent attacks on the party's headquarters, is a regrettable practice that has delighted the hearts of Iraq's enemies and the enemies of the Sadr school of thought. These actions will not serve the interests of the people of Iraq or the followers of the same sect."