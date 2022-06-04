Al-Maliki urges the Iraqi media network to "reconsider its discourse"

Shafaq News/ The head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, urged the Iraqi Media Network to "reconsider its discourse", applauding the measures the Iraqi judiciary took against the "offender".

Last week, the Iraqi judiciary issued an arrest warrant against media person Sarmad al-Taie for "tarnishing the Judicial institution" in a talk show on the Iraqi state tv channel.

Iraq's state media network banned al-Taie from appearing or making statements to its media outlets and shows. Moreover, the network opted to halt "The Neutral" talk show presented by Saadoun Dhamd on the Iraqi government tv channel.

"The Iraqi media is too large to be affected by an insult from an adventurous mediaperson. The revered clerics, Iraqi judiciary, and political forces are superior to this mischievous insult," he tweeted.

Al-Maliki praised the Iraqi judiciary's measures against al-Taie, whom he ascribed as an "offender".

The lawmaker urged the Iraqi Media Network to "reconsider its discourse that does not represent all the Iraqis and does not defend its institutions anymore," and "recommit the principles it was stands upon: the state and impartiality."