Al-Maliki: to end all disagreements among the Iraqi parties

Shafaq News / The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, on Friday, expressed desire to end the dispute with the Sadrist Movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr.

Al-Maliki said in statement reported by his media office, "I extend my hand to everyone who wants to reconcile with me, I do not want rivalries, and I do not want the continuation of the dispute, neither with Muqtada al-Sadr nor with anyone else," stressing that for now, there is no mediation for reconciliation with Al-Sadr.

Regarding the elections, Al-Maliki said that the “Irada” movement led by Hanan Al-Fatlawi will be on the same electoral list with the State of Law.

The former Prime Minister expressed concern of the international supervision and the uncontrolled weapon that would affect the elections process, saying, "We accept the international observation of the elections but we refuse the supervision, and we reject absolutely postponing the elections."

On the government of Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Al-Maliki, said, “The political forces must support the positive steps of Al-Kadhimi...this government suffers from major financial crises and illegal weapons, and one of the most dangerous crises facing Al-Kadhimi’s government is the missing of political accordance.”

He added, "Mosul did not fall militarily, but by a plot," referring to ISIS's sweep of large areas in Iraq in 2014 during his tenure as prime minister.

Regarding the bloody demonstrations in Dhi Qar governorate, he said "The situation is still unstable... I do not know whether there is a third party."