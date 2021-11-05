Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Maliki to demonstrators: avoid provoking the security forces

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-05T13:59:40+0000
Al-Maliki to demonstrators: avoid provoking the security forces

Shafaq News/ The Head of the State of Law Coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, called the protesters who rejected the election results on Friday not to escalate the situation and not attack the security forces.

On Twitter, Al-Maliki called all the protestors "who are demanding their legitimate rights" to follow the legal contexts in demonstrating and avoid provoking the security forces.

"We are with you to meet your legitimate demands and your fairness." He said.

Al-Maliki also asked the security forces to hold responsibilities in protecting the demonstrators and public property and "not to be drawn into a confrontation with their fellow demonstrators."

The head of the State of Law strongly condemned the assault and the use of violence and excessive force from any party, warning against the intervention of "malicious hands and suspicious parties to encourage conflict and mix papers."

An official security source had reported earlier today that 24 of the demonstrators and the security forces were wounded near the heavily fortified Green Zone in the center of the capital, Baghdad.

The source added that the demonstrators threw stones at the security forces, who then fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protesters to disperse their crowds.

related

Al-Maliki calls political forces to cooperate to strengthen national unity, security, and stability

Date: 2021-10-15 19:03:13
Al-Maliki calls political forces to cooperate to strengthen national unity, security, and stability

The Shiite Coordination Framework to hold a meeting in the office of the head of the State of Law coalition

Date: 2021-10-19 18:33:08
The Shiite Coordination Framework to hold a meeting in the office of the head of the State of Law coalition

After today's meeting, the Shiite Coordination Framework takes one decision

Date: 2021-10-19 21:09:36
After today's meeting, the Shiite Coordination Framework takes one decision

State of Law: the Kurdish and Sunni blocs will not ally with the Sadrist movement without other Shiite blocs

Date: 2021-10-20 10:26:41
State of Law: the Kurdish and Sunni blocs will not ally with the Sadrist movement without other Shiite blocs

Al-Maliki receives the KDP delegation in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-05 12:48:32
Al-Maliki receives the KDP delegation in Baghdad

MPs shed light on two major obstacles ahead of the elections

Date: 2021-02-28 08:55:08
MPs shed light on two major obstacles ahead of the elections