Al-Maliki to UK's ambassador: powerful government will lead Iraq's uprising

Shafaq News/ The head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, expressed optimism for an economic breakthrough in Iraq with a "power government" in charge.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Maliki received the United Kingdom's ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, in Baghdad earlier today, Monday.

The head of the State of Law bloc discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political arena in Iraq and the bilateral ties between Baghdad and London.

"Iraq is adamant about enhancing its ties with the countries of the world," al-Maliki said, laying emphasis on bolstering Iraq's ties with the United Kingdom.

"Iraq is on the verge of achieving economic reform and development after forming a powerful government capable of meeting the people's aspirations," he said.

The UK diplomat reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Iraq, stressing that it stands at the same distance from all the political parties.