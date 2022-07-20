Report

Al-Maliki to Plasschaert: the next government will hold a new election

Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-20T12:19:08+0000
Shafaq News/ The head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, on Wednesday said that the upcoming government of Iraq will work to restore the prestige of the state and hold an election.

Al-Maliki's remarks came during a meeting with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in his bureau in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a readout by his media office, al-Maliki discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq and the region and the ongoing talks to form a new government.

"The forces of the Coordination Framework and their allies are adamant about forming a government of services that fulfills the aspirations of the Iraqi people," he told Plasschaert, "the Coordination Framework has made headway in the process of selecting a new prime minister. The committee in charge of scrutinizing the candidates commenced its work. This issue will be resolved as soon as possible and we will proceed with forming a cabinet."

The former prime minister of Iraq called on the Kurdish parties to settle on a consensus candidate for the presidency as soon as possible, the readout said.

"In addition to providing services and restoring the prestige of the state, the upcoming government will work on rectifying the course of the political process in the country and hold a new election after amending the election law," he said, urging the international community to help Iraq overcome the current challenges.

