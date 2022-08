Shafaq News / The head of the State of Law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, called on the Coordination Framework's (CF) supporters to keep their demonstrations peaceful.

Al-Maliki addressed the demonstrators in a voice message, in which he said, "Thank you for heeding the call for demonstration", noting, "the demonstrations aim to protect the state."

He called on the demonstrators not to cross the suspension bridge in Baghdad towards the Green Zone and clash with the security forces.