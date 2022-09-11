Report

Al-Maliki: the debate of dissolving the parliament is settled "constitutionally, judicially, and politically"

Date: 2022-09-11T19:50:40+0000
Shafaq News/ The leader of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, on Sunday said that the dissolution of the legislature should no longer be a point of contention following the Federal Court's ruling, and called for dedicating the efforts to restore the parliament's activity and forming a government with full powers.

"The judiciary has ruled against the dissolution of the parliament. i.e., there is no early election prior to the resumption of the parliament sessions and the formation of a new government with full powers," tweeted al-Maliki.

Al-Maliki claimed that the political forces have endorsed the judiciary's call and do not approve dissolving the parliament and holding an early election.

"Therefore, this issue is settled constitutionally, judicially, and politically, and needs no further discussions," he added.

The Coordination Framework leader said that the focus should be shifted to "finding ways to activate the parliament and expedite the formation of a coalition government."

