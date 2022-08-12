Report

Al-Maliki: the Iraqi street sent direct messages of its demands

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-12
Al-Maliki: the Iraqi street sent direct messages of its demands

Shafaq News/ Head of the State of Law Coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, said on Friday that any party could not take over the Iraqi street.

In a statement, Al-Maliki, the main political rival of the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, said, "the supporters of the Coordination Framework sent a clear message that the Iraqi masses are defending the legitimacy of the state and protecting the constitutional, legislative and judicial institutions."

Al-Maliki called on all political components for dialogue to overcome the crisis, avoid disrupting forming a new government and put the elected parliament in session

"The demonstrations confirmed that the street cannot be taken over by one party, and the Iraqis want a state of institutions that work without disrupting its legitimate, national or constitutional right."

On Friday, Iraqis of different political backgrounds stormed the streets in different governorates.

Hundreds of Al-Sadr’s supporters demonstrated in Baghdad, Diyala, Maysan, and Dhi Qar.

The demonstrators raised banners calling for reform, dissolving the parliament, and rejecting the "corrupt" quota.

The civil society parties also demonstrated in the center of Baghdad, agreeing with Al-Sadr's demand to dissolve the Iraqi parliament and end the "quota principle."

In turn, the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) supporters demonstrated in Baghdad, then declared an open-ended sit-in at the entrance of the Green Zone.

Our correspondent said hundreds of CF followers gathered and waved banners calling for "forming a national service government to fight high prices, unemployment and the lack of electricity."

Friday's demonstrations were the latest in a series of protests that have raised fears of unrest if the political stalemate continues. 

Al-Sadr emerged as the biggest winner from October's election but failed to form a government free of Iran-backed parties. He withdrew his 73 lawmakers from parliament and is now preventing it from electing a new government and is demanding early elections.

Sadr's opponents also accuse him of corruption. They say his loyalists have run some of Iraq's most corrupt government departments.

