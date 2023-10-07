Al-Maliki supports recent Palestinian operation against Israel

Shafaq News / Nouri al-Maliki, the leader of the State of Law Coalition, expressed his support for the attacks carried out by armed groups from Gaza against Israel, leading to casualties and injuries.
In a tweet, he proudly acknowledged the "courageous attack and successful planning of the military operation conducted by the Al-Qassam Brigades and their fellow Palestinian militants against the Zionist occupation forces."
He emphasized, "this blessed and exceptional operation was beyond the capabilities and expectations of the occupying forces and the aggressor government, involving the launch of thousands of rockets and the infiltration of Palestinian fighters deep into the heart of the enemy territory."
Al-Maliki stated that the Israeli forces are now "facing a state of panic because they did not anticipate such bravery and strategic planning."
Al-Maliki continued his statement by congratulating the Palestinians on their operation, named "Aqsa Storm," and expressed hope that the efforts of all resistance factions inside and outside the occupied territories would unite against this invasive aggression. He urged Islamic and Arab nations to stand with the Palestinian people, supporting their demand for the liberation of their land from "Zionist terrorism".