Al-Maliki: some parties are trying to ignite strife in the country

Shafaq News / The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, warned of "more fabrications" that may be spread in the coming period.

Al-Maliki said in an interview that more documents will be leaked in the future by some parties that wish to ignite strife in the country, noting that some of the recordings

"(Muqtada) al-Sadr and I may meet", he said, noting that some dignitaries and tribal Sheikhs have intervened to try to solve the situation between him and al-Sadr.

Regarding the state of the Coordination Framework, al-Maliki said that the alliance is strong and united, noting that the coming period will be hard and requires more cooperation between all parties.

"The Coordination Framework held extensive meetings in the last few days to form a government, during which we discussed the next government program and preparing for elections that might limit the repercussions of the previous elections."

He added that since the CF has the largest Parliamentary bloc, it is responsible to form the new government, indicating that the majority of the Framework prefers electing a new Prime Minister.

"The new Prime Minister will be responsible in front of the representatives who elected him, and we will resort to the Framework's general authority if we do not agree on a single candidate," al-Maliki said, pointing out that the head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi Al-Ameri, approved selecting a Prime Minister from the second-tier leaders of the Framework.

The head of the State of Law coalition confirmed that a first vote will be conducted within the framework, and a two-step mechanism will be adopted.

The Framework did not request Hakem al-Zameli to be its candidate for the premiership, according to al-Maliki, who noted that he did not contact Jaafar al-Sadr at all.

Moreover, al-Maliki revealed that he supports the option to hold new parliamentary elections, stressing the need for new election law and commission.