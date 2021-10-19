Al-Maliki seeks to win the independents votes for forming the new government

Shafaq News/ Independent candidates who won the recent early parliamentary elections revealed, on Tuesday, a "surprising" move by the head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, to sign their votes and form a large parliamentary bloc.

The candidates, who preferred to stay anonymous, said to Shafaq News Agency that representatives of the State of law intensified their visits to independent candidates, asking them to join the alliance to form the largest bloc that will form the government."

The new MPs added, "some independents do not even know how to communicate with their counterparts in other governorates, which is a weakness that large blocs may exploit to dictate their terms."

The independent candidates explained that "the Alliance formula proposed by the delegations requires that we remain independent, but under the tent or umbrella of the State of Law of law, and this matter is vague and unclear," wondering, "How can we stay under the umbrella of the state of law and at the same time independent?"

About forming a new front of more than 40 independent deputies, they stressed that "it is media statements, there is nothing else."

It is worth noting that the State of Law coalition came in third place with 34 seats in the Iraqi elections, eight more seats than in the 2018 elections.

Some groups are proposing Nuri al-Maliki to be the prime minister for a third term.

Al-Maliki will seek, along with other Shiite leaders, to form a large coalition to have more votes than the Sadrist bloc, who won 73 seats.