Al-Maliki's coalition welcomes al-Sudani's candidacy for premiership

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-25T19:59:49+0000
Shafaq News / The State of Law coalition, welcomed on Monday the Coordination Framework's decision to nominate Mohammed Shaya'a al-Sudani. 

The coalition said in a statement that the decision is proof of the CF unity and its leaders' commitment to the promises they made to the Iraqi people.

"The Framework accomplished the first level to form a new government", the statement said, adding that the CF had proved that it is open for dialogue with all political parties.

The Framework made all efforts to provide services to citizens and address the current imbalance, guided by the supreme religious authority, it indicated. 

The coalition called on the opposition and the two main Kurdish parties (the Kurdistan Democratic Party and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan), to agree on a Presidential candidate to finally form a new government and accomplish all the constitutional entitlements as soon as possible.

