Shafaq News/ The State of Law Coalition on Saturday refuted the media reports about Nouri al-Maliki visiting the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The media office of Al-Maliki's bloc said that the reports about a meeting between a delegation from the State of Law Coalition, headed by Hasan al-Sanid, and the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, are also unfounded.

"We assert that these reports are untrue. These lies are an obvious attempt for political defamation," the statement said.