Al-Maliki's Coalition demands dismissing Plasschaert following her recent statements on the elections

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson for the State of Law Coalition called on Sunday for replacing the incumbent Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in the wake of her recent statements on postponing the elections scheduled to October 10 later this year.

MP Khalaf Abdul Samad told Shafaq News Agency said that the elections will be held as scheduled, indicating that the decision of some parties to pull out of the elections shall be respected, but no external parties can interfere in the elections.

Despite the withdrawal of some parties, most prominently the Sadrist movement, the Independent High Electoral Commission said that these decisions are devoid of legal value after shutting down the withdrawal window.

Abdul Samad deemed Plasschaert statements a "violation of Iraq's sovereignty", demanding her dismissal and replacing her with another diplomat.