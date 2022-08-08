Al-Maliki requires the Parliament to be in session to discuss holding new elections

Shafaq News / The head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, said that the issues of dissolving the Parliament and holding early elections could not be achieved without resuming the Parliament's work.

"Iraq is a country of components. Its people are of different components, sects, and nationalities. Therefore, nothing can be done, except by the will of all the people, through its constitutional institutions, represented by the elected Parliament." Al-Maliki said.

He added, "No Parliament dissolving, no regime change, and no early elections unless the Parliament resumes its sessions; it is where we discuss these demands and decide what to proceed with."

Last week, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called for dissolving the Iraqi Parliament and holding early elections.

The Shiite cleric said he had not decided whether to participate in the next elections.

Almost ten months after Iraqis went to the polls, a political standoff pits two critical factions of the Shiite political scene, between the populist al-Sadr with a devoted following of millions, and the Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite forces.