Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Maliki requires the Parliament to be in session to discuss holding new elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-08T18:59:54+0000
Al-Maliki requires the Parliament to be in session to discuss holding new elections

Shafaq News / The head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, said that the issues of dissolving the Parliament and holding early elections could not be achieved without resuming the Parliament's work.

"Iraq is a country of components. Its people are of different components, sects, and nationalities. Therefore, nothing can be done, except by the will of all the people, through its constitutional institutions, represented by the elected Parliament." Al-Maliki said.

He added, "No Parliament dissolving, no regime change, and no early elections unless the Parliament resumes its sessions; it is where we discuss these demands and decide what to proceed with."

Last week, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called for dissolving the Iraqi Parliament and holding early elections.

The Shiite cleric said he had not decided whether to participate in the next elections.

Almost ten months after Iraqis went to the polls, a political standoff pits two critical factions of the Shiite political scene, between the populist al-Sadr with a devoted following of millions, and the Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite forces.

related

Al-Maliki warns of abolishing the election results

Date: 2021-11-17 21:49:33
Al-Maliki warns of abolishing the election results

The Coordination Framework to demand from Kurds to unify and choose a candidate for the Iraqi Presidency

Date: 2022-03-16 17:47:18
The Coordination Framework to demand from Kurds to unify and choose a candidate for the Iraqi Presidency

Al-Khazali meets Nuri Al-Maliki in Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-14 20:36:49
Al-Khazali meets Nuri Al-Maliki in Baghdad

Al-Maliki calls for "respecting the impartiality of the judiciary"

Date: 2022-05-20 21:11:36
Al-Maliki calls for "respecting the impartiality of the judiciary"

MPs shed light on two major obstacles ahead of the elections

Date: 2021-02-28 08:55:08
MPs shed light on two major obstacles ahead of the elections

Al-Maliki expresses displeasure over the intervention of the Najaf authority, Sources

Date: 2022-06-18 13:28:06
Al-Maliki expresses displeasure over the intervention of the Najaf authority, Sources

Al-Maliki calls political forces to cooperate to strengthen national unity, security, and stability

Date: 2021-10-15 19:03:13
Al-Maliki calls political forces to cooperate to strengthen national unity, security, and stability

CF to nominate Nuri Al-Maliki for Prime Minister, Source

Date: 2022-07-05 19:31:08
CF to nominate Nuri Al-Maliki for Prime Minister, Source