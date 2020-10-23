Al-Maliki reminds Al-Kadhimi of the basic demands and warns the demonstrator of chaos

Shafaq News / The Secretary-General of the Islamic Dawa Party and the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, warned on Friday against slipping into acts of violence and chaos, and striking Iraq's stability, security and unity.

Al-Maliki said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "in light of the difficult political, security and living conditions in Iraq, and with the continuing popular protests, we confirm the following:

1. We are keen to fulfill the legitimate demands of peaceful demonstrators, who are our brothers and sons, and we are in line with them - as we have always been- in demanding the government to expedite finding solutions to alleviate the suffering of citizens at all levels. We demand adopting a firm national policy, to achieve the four basic demands: the elections, restoring the state's prestige, revealing and punishing the killers of the demonstrators, and holding accountable those who targeted state institutions, party offices, and private and public properties.

2. We strongly warn against the danger of some local and foreign authorities infiltrating the demonstrators, which incite or practice acts of violence, by attacking the institutions of the state and the headquarters of parties and national forces, to achieve narrow political objectives and promote deviant trends in society. Such acts threaten social security and civil peace and pave the way for the return of terrorism.

3. Peaceful demonstrators must reject taking part in acts of violence, sabotage and arson, under the pressure of misleading propaganda or collusion and false promises to keep the demonstrations clean and purposeful.

4. We demand the security services to carry out their legal duties to protect private and public institutions, headquarters, and properties and to confront firmly and courageously acts of sabotage and burning by those who distort the course of the demonstrations from peaceful to clash. Moreover, we stress the need to protect peaceful demonstrators and secure full freedom for them to express their demands. We urge the demonstrators to cooperate with the security services in expelling the saboteurs and infiltrators.

We call on all state agencies, especially the security forces, to shoulder their responsibilities regarding this systematic sabotage. Because its continuation will eliminate what remains of the prestige of the state and its entity, and the stability and security of society, and at the same time we confirm that being dragged with the escalation in the street by any party is tantamount to playing with fire, and the country will be burned and will fall back on those sides before others. Without immediate political or electoral gains.

We affirm that Iraq needs the efforts of all its people from all components and trends, and the next stage will be a test stage for the credibility of the national policies adopted by the state, government, parties, currents, and demonstrators, to get out of the tunnel of security and living challenges with constructive cooperation and national cohesion, and that the political process and in light of the constitution expands for all sincere and eager to build Their state, advancing their homeland, serving their people, and providing decent living opportunities for all Iraqi citizens.