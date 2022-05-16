Al-Maliki praises FSC's decision to annul the food security bill 

Shafaq News / The head of the State of Law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, praised the Federal Supreme Court's decision to annul the Food Security bill.

Al-Maliki said in a tweet on Monday that the Court's decision protects public money from the corrupt, and prevents the government and Parliament from committing legal violations.

He added that the ruling has put an end to illegal practices, noting that the caretaker government is only capable of performing regular daily governmental duties.

"The Court deserves to be thanked and praised for protecting the political process". he concluded.

On Sunday, Iraq's Federal Supreme Court dealt a blow to the emergency bill on food security and development.

Documents obtained by Shafaq News Agency showed that the court issued a decree to annul the controversial bill after a lawsuit filed by lawmaker Bassem Khashan.