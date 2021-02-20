Al-Maliki on Al-Kadhimi's Anti-Corruption Committee: "Unconstitutional"

Shafaq News/ The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, deemed the formation of the "Anti-Corruption Committee" by the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, as a "violation of the constitution".

Al-Maliki said in a televised interview this evening, "Al-Kadhimi should support the institutions concerned with combating corruption."

"If the security control over the electoral centers remains in such a situation, the elections will be in an untenable position," adding, "the current status of the Iraqi state is extremely unfavorable."

Al-Maliki explained, "the constitution does not preclude Sunnis, Kurds, or minorities from running for Prime Ministry."

The head of the State of Law coalition said, "There will be 'positions' if a return of Ba'ath Party looms on the horizon."