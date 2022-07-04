Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Maliki: no party will be excluded by the new government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-04T11:39:37+0000
Al-Maliki: no party will be excluded by the new government

Shafaq News / The leader of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, addressed a message to those who chose to participate and quit politics.

Al-Maliki said in a statement he published on his website that the next government must provide services and not exclude any party, whether it was involved in the political process or not.

Al-Maliki headed yesterday, Sunday, a meeting of the State of Law coalition Parliamentary bloc.

A statement by al-Maliki's office said that the meeting discussed the latest political developments in the country, and stressed the need to form a new government as soon as possible.

Al-Maliki confirmed, according to the statement, that negotiations between the Coordination Framework and its allies and other political parties are ongoing, in order to address the current political impasse.

The head of the coalition confirmed that the Framework has formed committees to lead the talks with other political parties, hoping that their efforts will contribute to forming a new government after Eid al-Adha holiday.

On June 30, a reliable source revealed that the Coordination Framework has established three committees to oversee the process of forming the new government.

related

State of Law joins hands with other parties to establish the largest bloc; names al-Maliki PM

Date: 2021-10-16 12:35:25
State of Law joins hands with other parties to establish the largest bloc; names al-Maliki PM

Al-Samarrai after meeting al-Maliki: the door of dialogue is always opened

Date: 2022-05-28 13:01:14
Al-Samarrai after meeting al-Maliki: the door of dialogue is always opened

Al-Maliki seeks to win the independents votes for forming the new government

Date: 2021-10-19 19:34:37
Al-Maliki seeks to win the independents votes for forming the new government

Supreme Court's ruling has a political overtone; member of Al-Maliki's Coalition

Date: 2022-01-25 13:05:43
Supreme Court's ruling has a political overtone; member of Al-Maliki's Coalition

State of Law to approach the Supreme Court on reopening presidential candidature window, MP says

Date: 2022-03-02 13:04:22
State of Law to approach the Supreme Court on reopening presidential candidature window, MP says

Al-Maliki: Iraq is insisting on reforms

Date: 2020-12-07 12:59:16
Al-Maliki: Iraq is insisting on reforms

Al-Maliki dismisses dissolving the government, demands a blocking third

Date: 2022-03-22 12:18:26
Al-Maliki dismisses dissolving the government, demands a blocking third

Al-Maliki meets the Italian ambassador to Baghdad 

Date: 2022-03-29 17:01:33
Al-Maliki meets the Italian ambassador to Baghdad 