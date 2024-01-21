Al-Maliki meets the U.S. Ambassador, urges to ease regional tensions

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the head of the State of Law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, met the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski.

A statement by Al-Maliki's office said the two sides discussed the bilateral relations between the United States and Iraq and the escalation of tensions in the region, particularly after the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Al-Maliki expressed Baghdad's commitment to ending the "Zionist aggression," calling for establishing humanitarian corridors for aid delivery.

Al-Maliki underscored the importance of strengthening "friendship and cooperation" between the two nations, emphasizing the need to activate the agreements, especially the Strategic Framework Agreement. He called for cooperation to address the various crises in Iraq, occupied Palestine, Lebanon, the Red Sea, and northern Syria.

The U.S. Ambassador reiterated Washighton's commitment to supporting the stability of Iraq. She affirmed her country's willingness to continue dialogue with Iraq and reinforce partnership projects in various sectors.