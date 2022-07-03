Report

Al-Maliki meets French Ambassador to Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-03T15:38:11+0000
Shafaq News / The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, received on Sunday Éric Chevalier, French Ambassador to Baghdad.

A statement by al-Maliki's office said that the meeting discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Paris, the recent regional and international developments, and Iraqi talks to form a new government.

Al-Maliki said that job opportunities, services, and reconstruction projects will be inaugurated in the coming period, calling on exchanging experiences between Iraq and France.

He stressed the need to strengthen ties between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy, investment, and commerce.

For his part, the French ambassador stressed his country's readiness to enhance relations and cooperation with Baghdad in various fields.

