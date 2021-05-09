Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Maliki has not yet decided whether he will participate in the elections, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-09T20:16:31+0000
Al-Maliki has not yet decided whether he will participate in the elections, MP says

Shafaq News / The State of Law Coalition nominated 72 candidates for the next Iraqi parliament elections.

The next elections are scheduled to take place next October, according to the Iraqi Council of Representatives.

MP of the coalition, Kata'a Al-Rikabi, told Shafaq News agency, "The candidates were distributed among the electoral districts in the governorates, and each candidate will enter one electoral district", adding, "the head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, has not yet decided whether he will participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections."

The coalition ruled out, last Tuesday, resuming the parliamentary move to challenge the legislative elections law at the Federal Court, pointing out that the Independent High Electoral Commission started the procedures for organizing the voting process.

related

A Sadrist leader: we might take over the Prime Ministry if we win the elections

Date: 2020-11-17 09:50:25
A Sadrist leader: we might take over the Prime Ministry if we win the elections

Al-Maliki warns of manipulation and fraud in the upcoming elections

Date: 2020-09-07 06:07:55
Al-Maliki warns of manipulation and fraud in the upcoming elections

Iraqis Coalition excludes elections in June

Date: 2020-08-05 10:34:26
Iraqis Coalition excludes elections in June

Al-Sadr is preparing for the upcoming Iraqi Elections

Date: 2020-11-27 11:46:14
Al-Sadr is preparing for the upcoming Iraqi Elections

Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Date: 2020-07-27 16:38:17
Profound division in the parliament over the election law

State of Law and Kurdistan Democratic Party adopt a unified position from the electoral Law

Date: 2020-09-10 13:38:19
State of Law and Kurdistan Democratic Party adopt a unified position from the electoral Law

Sairoon: Al-Halbousi is obstructing the approval of the election law to remain in his position

Date: 2020-08-07 15:28:19
Sairoon: Al-Halbousi is obstructing the approval of the election law to remain in his position

Salih discusses with the Supreme Judicial Council early elections and approving law amendment

Date: 2020-08-06 17:40:24
Salih discusses with the Supreme Judicial Council early elections and approving law amendment