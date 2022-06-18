Al-Maliki expresses displeasure over the intervention of the Najaf authority, Sources

Shafaq News/ Informed political sources told Shafaq News Agency that the last meeting of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) renewed a dispute within its forces.

The Framework includes all Shiite forces except for the Sadrist movement.

The sources said that the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, and the Secretary-General of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais al-Khazali, suggested the necessity of holding a Parliamentary session to appoint new lawmakers instead of the resigned deputies from the Sadrist.

The head of the Framework, Hadi al-Amiri, rejected this issue, calling on them to wait for al-Sadr's response to his request to reverse his decision.

The sources added that Al-Maliki also expressed displeasure against Al-Ameri's request for the intervention of the Najaf religious authority (Ayatollah Sistani) to end the political deadlock.

The Head of the State of Law is concerned that Najaf Authority would issue a position against him to be the next Prime Minister, which is something he seeks. The sources said.

The disagreement among the Shiite forces also related to choosing the new prime minister.

Yesterday, a CF source revealed divergent views among the forces regarding choosing the current Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi for another term

The source told our Agency, "some forces in the Framework support the directives of the political forces to choose Al-Kadhimi for Prime Minister."

The source indicated that "Al-Kadhimi's nomination to head the new government would have the support of al-Sadr, which is what the Framework is looking for, especially after the Sadrists withdrew from the political process."