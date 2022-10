Shafaq News / The head of the State of Law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, said on Thursday that the election of Abdullatif Rashid as a new President and assignment of Mohammed Shiya'a al-Sudani as new Prime Minister, is an "important step on the path of building the state".

Al-Maliki said in a statement, "As we congratulate them, we encourage them to put their utmost effort to lead the country to the next stage and expedite the formation of the government."