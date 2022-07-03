Al-Maliki chairs a meeting with the State of Law coalition bloc

Shafaq News / Nouri al-Maliki headed today, Sunday, a meeting of the State of Law coalition Parliamentary bloc.

A statement by al-Maliki's office said that the meeting discussed the latest political developments in the country, and stressed the need to form a new government as soon as possible.

Al-Maliki confirmed, according to the statement, that negotiations between the Coordination Framework and its allies and other political parties are ongoing, in order to address the current political impasse.

The head of the coalition confirmed that the Framework has formed committees to lead the talks with other political parties, hoping that their efforts will contribute to forming a new government after Eid al-Adha holiday.

On June 30, a reliable source revealed that the Coordination Framework has established three committees to oversee the process of forming the new government.