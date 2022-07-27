Al-Maliki calls the prime minister to avoid “bloodshed”

Shafaq News/ The head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, deemed storming the Parliament building and the Green Zone a "flagrant violation," calling on Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi to avoid "bloodshed."

"Entering the House of Representatives in the Green Zone and surpassing the security protection is a flagrant violation of the legitimate right to demonstrate. The government of our brother Al-Kadhimi must use the legitimate means to deter any attack on the state's prestige and its institutions."

Al-Maliki demanded an immediate withdrawal from the area.

Hundreds of Muqtada Al-Sadr's supporters stormed the heavily-fortified area, and some entered the Parliament's building in protest against the Coordination Framework's nomination of Mohammed Shia' Sabbar al-Sudani for the premiership.

Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, known as "Al-Sadr's Minister," tweeted, "I give the demonstrators a standing ovation. It is a wonderful spontaneous, popular reform message. Thank you, but Your safety is more important than everything. So if you want to withdraw, I will respect this decision."