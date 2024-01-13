Al-Maliki calls on Iraqi parties to join hands in a bid to resolve Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Shiite leader and head of the State of Law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, called on all Iraqi political parties on Saturday to work together to resolve the disputes between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq.

Maliki made the call in a statement to reporters following a meeting with the President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, in Baghdad earlier today.

"The discussions and dialogue between us and the KRG presidency and all our brothers in Kurdistan are ongoing because our fate is shared, and the well-being of Kurdistan has a positive impact on Baghdad," al-Maliki said.

"There are some issues that need to be addressed, and these are some of the problems caused by the nature of political work," he added. "That is why we discussed the course of the political process and the relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region."

Maliki also said that they discussed some issues related to the security situation in some areas, which are based on the fact that they are partners in achieving stability and security in Iraq.