Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Maliki and al-Sadr to meet soon, MP says 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-22T14:53:20+0000
Al-Maliki and al-Sadr to meet soon, MP says 

Shafaq News / The State of Law coalition revealed that its head, Nouri al-Maliki, had contacted the prominent Shiite leader, Muqtada al-Sadr to prepare for a meeting. 

MP of the coalition, Mohammed al-Sahyoud, told Shafaq News agency that Tribal Sheikhs have launched an initiative to help start a new chapter and form a new government. 

The Sheikhs met al-Maliki yesterday, and briefed him on the initiative which he welcomed, according to al-Sahyoud.

He added, "we are in contact with al-Sadr's office to organize a meeting and propose the initiative points, in order to reach an agreement and start a new chapter."

Furthermore, the MP noted that the tribal Sheikhs will meet al-Sadr in the few coming days, noting that only after their visit al-Sadr's position on the initiative will be known and announced to the public.

related

State of Law coalition accuses al-Halboosi of "discretion"

Date: 2022-04-27 12:01:29
State of Law coalition accuses al-Halboosi of "discretion"

CF will only boycott the Presidential election session, MP says

Date: 2022-05-11 10:11:09
CF will only boycott the Presidential election session, MP says

State of Law coalition: the Emergency law on food security is "ink on paper"

Date: 2022-06-09 08:55:34
State of Law coalition: the Emergency law on food security is "ink on paper"

A huge split in the State of Law coalition

Date: 2021-05-26 13:12:13
A huge split in the State of Law coalition

The Tunisia experience cannot be repeated in Iraq, MP says

Date: 2021-07-26 09:47:13
The Tunisia experience cannot be repeated in Iraq, MP says

Al-Halboosi's decision to reopen candidature for presidency stirs controversy in the parliament in

Date: 2022-02-08 11:46:21
Al-Halboosi's decision to reopen candidature for presidency stirs controversy in the parliament in

State of Law coalition to hold a crucial meeting today

Date: 2022-02-20 11:10:53
State of Law coalition to hold a crucial meeting today