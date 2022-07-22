Al-Maliki and al-Sadr to meet soon, MP says 

Shafaq News / The State of Law coalition revealed that its head, Nouri al-Maliki, had contacted the prominent Shiite leader, Muqtada al-Sadr to prepare for a meeting.

MP of the coalition, Mohammed al-Sahyoud, told Shafaq News agency that Tribal Sheikhs have launched an initiative to help start a new chapter and form a new government.

The Sheikhs met al-Maliki yesterday, and briefed him on the initiative which he welcomed, according to al-Sahyoud.

He added, "we are in contact with al-Sadr's office to organize a meeting and propose the initiative points, in order to reach an agreement and start a new chapter."

Furthermore, the MP noted that the tribal Sheikhs will meet al-Sadr in the few coming days, noting that only after their visit al-Sadr's position on the initiative will be known and announced to the public.