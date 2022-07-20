Al-Maliki and al-Ameri nominate seven new candidates for premiership

Shafaq News / New reports revealed that the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, and the leader of al-Fatah coalition, have nominated seven new candidates for the Iraqi Premiership.

A source revealed to Shafaq News agency that al-Maliki nominated Tarek Najm, Mohammed Shaya'a al-Sudani, and Ali Shukri, while Hadi al-Ameri nominated Haidar al-Abadi, Qassem al-Araji, Falih al-Fayadh, and Abdulhussein Abtan.

The source noted that the committee responsible for choosing a Prime Minister convened on Wednesday to study the new candidacies, and will submit a report on the issue to the Framework's general authority.