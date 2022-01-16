Report

Al-Maliki: all differences between the political parties must be overcome

Date: 2022-01-16T17:33:51+0000
Al-Maliki: all differences between the political parties must be overcome

Shafaq News / The head of the state of law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, said that the Coordination Framework's members are united and proceeding with their meetings with the other political parties.

Al-Maliki's statements were released in a statement issued following a meeting of the coalition's representatives.

The statement added that the meeting discussed several political and security topics.

Al-Maliki stressed the need for overcoming the differences between the political parties, renewing his coalition's rejection of the recent attacks against diplomatic missions and parties' headquarters.

The dispute is raging between the Coordination Framework and the leader of the Sadrist movement who completely refuses to share power with Maliki.

