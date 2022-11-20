Report

Al-Maliki, al-Hammoudi reiterate commitment to supporting al-Sudani's government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-20T13:58:22+0000
Al-Maliki, al-Hammoudi reiterate commitment to supporting al-Sudani's government

Shafaq News/ The head of the State of Law alliance, Nouri al-Maliki, on Sunday reiterated his commitment to supporting Mohammad Shia al-sudani's cabinet in implementing its government program and combating corruption.

Al-Maliki's remarks came during a meeting with al-Sudani in the latter's bureau in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, earlier today.

According to a readout issued by his office, al-Sudani discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political, security, and economic situation in Iraq.

The meeting pondered new mechanisms to improve government services and develop government policies in combating corruption and bolstering the economy.

The prime minister also received the head of the Iraqi Islamic Supreme Council, Humam al-Hammoudi. The meeting focused on the role of public and political support of the government in its quest to rectify the country's path, combat corruption, and improve the state institutions' performance.

