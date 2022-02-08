Report

Al-Maliki accuses "Known parties" of killing security and Judicial officers

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-08T17:44:58+0000
Shafaq News/ The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, on Tuesday accused parties he did not name of carrying out assassinations against security officers and judges in southern Iraq.

"The dangerous series of physical liquidation against security and Judicial officers, and the citizens in general, in southern Iraq is carried out by parties that we all know," he tweeted, "social and tribal dignitaries shall uphold the security forces in the battle against them."

An Iraqi judge specialized in drug cases was shot dead Saturday in southern Iraq, an area increasingly known as a trafficking hub.

Judge Ahmed Faisal was driving back home in the city of Amara, the capital of Maysan province, when unknown assailants blocked his route and sprayed his vehicle with fire.

In September, another anti-drug judge escaped an assassination attempt in the same province.

