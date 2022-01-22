Report

Al-Maliki: Coordination Framework is united

Date: 2022-01-22T12:53:14+0000
Shafaq News/ The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, said that the Coordination Framework, a consortium of Iraqi Shiite political forces opposing the October 10 election results, is united and cohesive, reiterating the Framework's position from the formation of the upcoming Iraqi capital.

Al-Maliki tweeted on Saturday, "the Coordination Framework is firm, cohesive, and has a single stance. Its practical thoughts to form a government and run the state on the basis of partnership and complementation of all the components under the ceiling of the constitution."

"The [Coordination] Framework is unanimous on one position. It is adamant about bringing together all the parties in coalition formations to hinder the collapse of the political process."

