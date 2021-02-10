Report

Al-Maliki Coalition to the Sadrists: the final moments can decide the elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-10T17:27:36+0000
Al-Maliki Coalition to the Sadrists: the final moments can decide the elections

Shafaq News/ The State of Law Coalition led by Nuri al-Maliki responded today, Wednesday, to the skepticism of some political forces regarding the upcoming elections.

Haider Al-Lami, a leader of the coalition, told Shafaq News Agency, "the political forces that question the integrity of the upcoming parliamentary elections are questioning the elections itself and not their results," stressing, "it is not acceptable to say: I did not win, then the elections are rigged. This is unacceptable."

Al-Lami added, "there can be no doubts from now on the results of the elections," adding, "this skepticism is destructive to the elections and the electoral process."

"The election results cannot be decided from now," he explained, "there will be significant and fundamental changes in the final hours of the votes counting and sorting. This is the situation in the whole world, not only in Iraq."

He explained, "Until now, we do not know whether the early elections will take place next October or it will be postponed again. We also do not know whether the Iraqi parliament will be dissolved to hold these elections, especially since the dissolution of the Iraqi parliament by the majority is difficult."

The leader of the Sadrist movement, Hakim al-Zamili, said in a televised dialogue that his movement is determined to take over prime ministry to eliminate corruption and thefts, extend security, and revive the service sector in Iraq, especially the poor cities.

Al-Zamili pointed stressed, "if the prime minister’s chair went to a party other than the Sadrist movement, then the elections are rigged," warning of "internal and external interference in the biometric voting."

