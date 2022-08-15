Report

Al-Khazali urges his followers to avoid escalation with the Sadrists

Date: 2022-08-15T17:09:40+0000
Al-Khazali urges his followers to avoid escalation with the Sadrists

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais al-Khazali, on Saturday urged his supporters to refrain from engaging in unwanted polemics following fiery tweets shared by a self-proclaimed advisor of Muqtada al-Sadr.

Mohammed Salih al-Iraqi, who runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor" and widely believed to be al-Sadr's mouthpiece, lashed out at the bloc affiliated with the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Sadiqoun, accusing it of lying and corruption.

Al-Khazali said in a statement, "we are all siblings. We have a single enemy. Escalation, tension, and aggravation only benefit our mutual enemy."

"Indeed, you have the right to defend yourselves against doubts. However, you should not attack the others or speak against them," he said.

