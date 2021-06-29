Al-Khazali to the United States: An eye for an eye

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, threatened on Tuesday to kill American soldiers in Iraq in response to the recent American airstrikes that targeted the Popular Mobilization Forces in Al-Anbar.

Khazali said in a televised speech, "We are neither blood seekers nor warlords, and the Resistance is keen not to shed blood."

He added, "The tactic in the last stage was to weaken the enemy's military capabilities to force it to withdraw," stressing that "the American enemy has proven that it does not respect any sanctity of the blood of the people."

He pointed out that "the treacherous American enemy is the one who started and moved the battle to this level," noting that "the resistance operations have moved to a new stage, and the only compensation for the blood of our precious youth will only be the blood of its occupying soldiers."

Al-Khazali stated that “an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, and the one who start is unjust.”

He continued, "If America continues to shed Iraqi blood, we are able to continue responding," stressing by saying, "We have full readiness and planning in a way that the enemy will not expect in terms of location and type of weapons."