Al-Khazali: the resistance factions have nothing to do with the attack on the US embassy

Shafaq News / The leader of Asa'ib ahl al-Haq said today that the resistance factions have nothing to do with the attack that targeted the US embassy in Baghdad.

Al-Khazali said in a tweet, "Targeting the US embassy in Baghdad in this specific time, and in the same old way, is an attempt shuffle the cards."

"The resistance factions did not launch any attack on the US embassy", he confirmed.

Earlier today, a rocket attack targeted the US embassy in the Green Zone, Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that three rockets were launched from the Karrara area in Baghdad, and were intercepted by the US C-RAM defense system.

The Iraqi security forces seized the rocket launchpad from which the rockets that targeted the vicinity of the US embassy were launched, a security source reported.

In addition, The security media cell confirmed Shafaq News agency's reports regarding a woman and a child who were injured in the attack.