Al-Khazali: the U.S. forces withdrawal agreement is nothing but "mere verbal manipulation"

Shafaq News/ The leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, expressed his objection to the agreement on the withdrawal of U.S. forces in Iraq.

Al-Khazali said, "There are no real intentions for the U.S. administration to leave Iraq, and the result of these negotiations will not be the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iraq, but rather a mere verbal manipulation."

"What do the reconnaissance drones do over the central and southern governorates?", he wondered, adding that the drones' real goal is to spy, monitor the resistance factions, and al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

He added that "America filled the Gulf with warships to prepare for the emergence of Imam al-Mahdi - the twelfth imam among Shiite Muslims. It occupied Iraq and will not leave it without strong action from the resistance. However, the U.S. forces will pay for staying in Iraq."