Al-Khazali shutdowns the offices of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais al-Khazali, urged his supporters to avoid getting involved in media and security brawls with the supporters of the Sadrist movement, ordering an immediate shut down of the movement's offices all over Iraq.

Al-Khazali's remarks came after overnight clashes between proponents of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement and members of the pro-Sadrist Saraya al-Salam (The Peace Companies) in the southern governorate of Basra. Four persons were killed in the clashes, according to security sources.

In a tweet he posted earlier today, al-Khazali urged his supporters to avoid friction with rival parties ahead of the Arbaeen anniversary.

"Some are waiting and seeking an opportunity to aggravate the situation. Do not give them this opportunity and abort their plot with silence," he tweeted.

The Shiite cleric commanded a "full closure" of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement all over Iraq. "If they want to burn an office, let them do it. Please do not care about it. God will repay you more than what you expect," he added.

Earlier today, a self-proclaimed advisor of Muqtada al-Sadr lashed out at the leader of the Iran-backed Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement in the aftermath of the Basra clashes.

"I warn you, Qais. If you do not harness your impudent militias, disown the killers and criminals affiliated with you, or announce that they do not belong to you, then you are impudent too," Salih Mohammad al-Iraqi, who runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor" and is widely believed to be al-Sadr's mouthpiece, tweeted.