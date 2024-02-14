Al-Khazali praises efforts of new government

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais Khazali, on Wednesday praised the efforts of the Iraqi government led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

In a statement, al-Khazali's office said that the two men met in Baghdad and discussed the political and security situation in the country.

The two leaders concurred on the importance of stability as a catalyst for the success of the government's program, the statement said.

Al-Khazali commended the government's efforts to implement financial and economic reforms, combat corruption, and increase the pace of urban development.

He reiterated his support for the government in its quest to meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people, "who are counting on this government to overcome the neglect and suffering of the previous period."

Prime Minister al-Sudani's "thanked Khazali for his national positions, his clear support for the government's efforts, and his high interest in everything that affects the lives of the Iraqi people."