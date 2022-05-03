Al-Khazali: political blocs would be shocked in the election run-off

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement, Qais Khazali, said that most political blocs and parties that won the recent parliamentary elections "do not have the confidence" that they would win re-election.

In the Eid al-Fitr sermon, Al-Khazali said, "in the election run-off, some political parties will be shocked because the winning parties will not get the same results."

"If the other political party has an initiative that guarantees the majority's right, it should present it. We will deal with it with respect," noting that "the Coordination Framework will send its initiative to all political forces."

The prominent Shiite clerk expressed Framework's readiness to continue its efforts to form the government," stressing that if the political parties are persisted to their opinion, so there is no solution to the crisis."

Concerning the Iraqi constitution, Al-Khazali said that all political solutions must include constitutional changes to reform governance."

Since the Iraqi Parliament held its first session on the ninth of last January, the situation became more complicated with the Framework insisting on having the "Shiite" largest bloc because the prime minister is entitled to the Shiites, while the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr refuses to engage in an alliance with the Framework forces and adheres to excluding the leader of the State of Law coalition Nuri al-Maliki from any alliance.

On the other hand, the dispute between the two Kurdish poles continues; the Kurdistan Democratic Party says the position of the President of the Republic is a "Kurdish entitlement, and not for a specific party." At the same time, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan asserts that this position is its right.

The scene became more critical after al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from negotiations to form the next government and choose the next prime minister giving this task to the Framework to solve in 40 days.