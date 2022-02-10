Al-Khazali forms a fact-finding committee following the Maysan events

Shafaq News / Qais al-Khazali, the Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, announced today forming a committee to meet the Sadrist delegation that arrived in Maysan governorate.

Earlier today, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, has dispatched a delegation whose mission is to mend fences with the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement in the wake of the recent security unrest between the two Shiite parties in the southern governorate of Maysan.

Al-Khazali said in a statement that the committee will jointly work with the Sadrist Committee to follow up on all suspected murder cases since January 25, 2019, when Wissam al-Alewi and his brother were assassinated, until today.

The Committee will also verify and hold accountable those who claim to be members of al-Asa'ib.

Observers cite an apparently growing sense of lawlessness in Maysan. Local officials blame what they describe as successive weak governments, egregiously mishandled security, porous borders, and a lack of cooperation between government agencies as the main reasons behind many unlawful manifestations in Maysan.

It is not only at the heart of the country’s thriving drug scene, but it is also the battlefield of armed tribal conflicts, where confrontations can last for days with the security forces unable to deter the bloodshed.

the leader of the Asa'ib, said on February 3, that al-Sadr must clear himself from the blood of chief officer Houssam al-Alewi.

Al-Khazali accused Houssam al-Alewi's killer of also killing his brothers Wissam and Issam al-Alewi, adding, "those criminals pretend to be members of Saraya al-Salam brigades that definitely has nothing to do with them."