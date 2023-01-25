Al-Khazali defends the federal court's ruling, calls for talks

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais al-Khazali, defended the Supreme Federal Court's ruling against disbursing monthly remittances to pay the salaries of the Kurdistan region's public servants, but called for resuming talks to reach common ground.
"Judiciary is the cornerstone of the Iraqi state. We call for respecting and complying with its rulings, and reject cc undermining its decisions and institutions," he tweeted.
"We believe that committing to the constitution is the only way to stabilize the political process and defend the rights," he continued.
"We should avoid constraints and rush when making decisions and resume talks and negotiations to reach results that guarantees everybody's rights under the constitution," he con