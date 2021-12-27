Al-Khazali commits to the Federal Court decision regarding the Elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-27T20:44:03+0000

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, affirmed his commitment to the Federal Court decision on the results of the Iraqi elections. Al-Khazali said on Twitter, “for the public interest, and the importance of preserving state institutions, especially the judiciary, we announce our commitment to the Federal Court decision, despite our full conviction that it was not professional, and released due to pressure." He added, "this does not mean that we have given up our right to continue using peaceful political, social and other means, to repositioning exercise. Earlier today, The Federal Supreme Court ratified the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections held on October 10. By taking this decision, the Federal Court resolved a three-month controversy over the election results, which were rejected by some blocs, including the Shiite Coordination Framework that escalated its position by protesting for more than two months in front of the gates of the Highly-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad. The final results showed that the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats. Next, the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki with 33 seats, then the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 31 seats. Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections. The leaders of the Al-Fateh Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition, Muhammad al-Halbousi and "Azm" Khamis al-Khanjar, welcomed the decision of the Federal Court as well as The leader f the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr.

