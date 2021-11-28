Al-Khazali calls on al-Sistani to intervene

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais Khazali, called on the supreme Shiite authority, Ali al-Sistani, to intervene and solve the "dangerous" political situation in Iraq.

Al-Khazali said in his speech, "the attack that targeted the prime minister's house is serious and cannot be tolerated at all, and trying to accuse the resistance factions of it is nothing but playing with fire and an attempt to drag the country into a major crisis."

He added, "Al-Kadhimi was not present at his house when the alleged targeting was announced," noting, "Al-Kadhimi did not accept the involvement of resistance factions in the investigation, which makes things more suspicious."

"This is a message to the committee charged with investigating the alleged attack on al-Kadhimi's house... You must provide tangible, real evidence, not speculations, nor media and Facebook gossip, because the situation is intolerable."