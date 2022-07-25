Report

Al-Khazali calls on Kurdish parties to finalize the presidential election file

Date: 2022-07-25T14:30:40+0000
Al-Khazali calls on Kurdish parties to finalize the presidential election file

Shafaq News / The Secretary-General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, called on the Kurdish blocs to agree on a single Presidential candidate, after the Coordination Framework (CF) announced nominating Mohammed Shaya'a al-Sudani for the Premiership. 

Al-Khazali said in a tweet that the CF leaders have agreed unanimously on nominating al-Sudani, and are currently waiting for "the others" to do the same, referring to the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, who are expected to agree on a single Presidential candidate.

"We hope that everyone would give the opportunity and support the next government, to make it able to serve the people..., especially amid the current circumstances, where our people suffer from the lack of services and job opportunities", he added. 

Earlier on Monday, the CF announced choosing Mohammed Shaya'a al-Sudani as a candidate for the position of Iraq's Prime Minister.

