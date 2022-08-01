Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Khazali calls on CF supporters to end their protest 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-01T16:54:32+0000
Al-Khazali calls on CF supporters to end their protest 

Shafaq News / The leader in the Coordination Framework, Qais al-Khazali, called on the CF supporters to end their protest.

In a voice message, al-Khazali thanked the demonstrators for "defending the state, its institutions, and the Democratic process" and preventing igniting strife in the country.

Earlier today, supporters of the Coordination Framework organized protests in the Green Zone, Baghdad.

Earlier, "the organizational Committee to support legitimacy and maintain state institutions", called on the CF supporters to take the streets, in response to the Sadrist movement supporters who decided to start an open sit-in. 

Video clips that went viral on social media showed the CF supporters arriving at the Green Zone.

related

Al-Khazali: we need an economic figure and not a politician as the next PM

Date: 2021-10-10 06:56:14
Al-Khazali: we need an economic figure and not a politician as the next PM

Qais al-Khazali warns of "External conspiracies", highlights "total security failure" in Maysan

Date: 2022-02-16 14:55:13
Qais al-Khazali warns of "External conspiracies", highlights "total security failure" in Maysan

Al-Khazali calls for new elections, amending the law

Date: 2022-06-24 18:01:04
Al-Khazali calls for new elections, amending the law

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq's Secretary-General: too early to talk about the new alliances

Date: 2021-10-10 07:31:49
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq's Secretary-General: too early to talk about the new alliances

Qais al-Khazali: a "figure known for its external allegiance" lied about threats made against "certian parties"

Date: 2022-02-20 18:23:50
Qais al-Khazali: a "figure known for its external allegiance" lied about threats made against "certian parties"

Al-Khazali: Shiite parties are in sync, Kurdish divisions delay resolving political deadlock

Date: 2022-07-10 06:50:35
Al-Khazali: Shiite parties are in sync, Kurdish divisions delay resolving political deadlock

Al-Amiri, Al-Khazali thank the demonstrators and the security forces for their peaceful actions

Date: 2021-10-20 13:34:12
Al-Amiri, Al-Khazali thank the demonstrators and the security forces for their peaceful actions

Al-Khazali welcomes ending the dispute between the Shiite leaders

Date: 2022-03-11 19:09:32
Al-Khazali welcomes ending the dispute between the Shiite leaders