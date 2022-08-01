Al-Khazali calls on CF supporters to end their protest 

Shafaq News / The leader in the Coordination Framework, Qais al-Khazali, called on the CF supporters to end their protest.

In a voice message, al-Khazali thanked the demonstrators for "defending the state, its institutions, and the Democratic process" and preventing igniting strife in the country.

Earlier today, supporters of the Coordination Framework organized protests in the Green Zone, Baghdad.

Earlier, "the organizational Committee to support legitimacy and maintain state institutions", called on the CF supporters to take the streets, in response to the Sadrist movement supporters who decided to start an open sit-in.

Video clips that went viral on social media showed the CF supporters arriving at the Green Zone.