Al-Khazali calls for total withdrawal of foreign forces

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Qais Al-Khazali, called on the Iraqis to unite against the American attacks.

Al-Khazali's call came after a US attack in Baghdad killed the commander from Kataib Hezbollah (Hezbollah's Brigades,) Abu Baqir al-Saadi, and others.

"The ongoing American attacks on Iraqi lives and the violation of the country's sovereignty indicate a disregard for the Iraqi government and people." The Secretary-General said on X.

He praised the Iraqi government's "positive" steps to end the Global Coalition presence and the "Resistance" commitment to calming, but "the United States is reluctant to cease these actions."

Al-Khazali urged the Iraqi authorities to officially submit a request to the UN Security Council calling for an "immediate withdrawal of foreign forces." Emphasizing Iraq's need to take practical measures to "enhance its self-defense capabilities against external aggression."

"Showing support and solidarity among the Iraqi people is now essential… for restoring full sovereignty over Iraqi lands and airspace, and fortifying the national economy." He concluded.

On Wednesday evening, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed responsibility for the attack targeting the Kataib Hezbollah leader in al-Mashtal area east of Baghdad, indicating that he was responsible for attacks on its forces in the region.

CENTCOM said Hezbollah's commander is "responsible for direct planning and involvement in attacks on US forces in the area."

On multiple occasions, Washington had vowed retaliation for the killing of three of its troops in Jordan, an attack attributed to the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," which includes Hezbollah's Brigades.

The first target was the Popular Mobilization Forces headquarters in the Al-Anbar governorate, which killed 17 members of the PMF's Al-Tofuf Brigade (also known as Al-Atba Al-Husseiniya) and injured 25, including civilians.

Despite the Iraqi official condemnation statements, the United States argued that the attacks were for "Self-defence."

"We will not hesitate to hold responsible all those who threaten our forces' safety," Central Command said.