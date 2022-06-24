Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-24T18:01:04+0000
Al-Khazali calls for new elections, amending the law

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, called on the political forces to reach a political agreement for reelection.

Al-Khazali considered that the resignation of the Sadrist bloc's deputies made the problem "deeper and more complicated," stressing, "it is not possible to form a government in these circumstances, and it can't succeed."

"I call for a political agreement to reelection after amending the electoral law, canceling electronic voting, and making essential changes in the High Electoral Commission." He added.

Yesterday, Iraq's parliament swore in 64 new lawmakers to replace 73 members of a bloc led by Muqtada al-Sadr after the influential Shiite Muslim cleric asked them to step down amid a prolonged stalemate over forming a government.

